Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.
HTBK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 10,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,159. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.
In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.