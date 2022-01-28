Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

HTBK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 10,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,159. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

