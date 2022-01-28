Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

HESM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,441. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $971.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.517 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.