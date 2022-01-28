Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

