Hiblocks (HIBS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $373,577.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $25.22 million and $373,577.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.