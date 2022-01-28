Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 271,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 145,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$103.09 million and a PE ratio of 2.55.

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

