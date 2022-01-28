HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of HPK opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.97.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

