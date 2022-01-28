Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NYSE:HTH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hilltop stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

