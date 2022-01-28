HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

