Horizon Protocol Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $95,672.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.95 or 0.06690443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,144.33 or 1.00127707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.