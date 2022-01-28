Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,729 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $58,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARW traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $118.65. 183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,401. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

