Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152,380 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $131,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,879. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.