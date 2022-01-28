Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $193.28 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $193,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 71,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,675 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

