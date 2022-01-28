Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $635.59 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. F5 Networks accounts for 2.0% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $635,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in F5 Networks by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.60.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

