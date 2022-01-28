Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,599,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,599,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of International Paper worth $144,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

International Paper stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

