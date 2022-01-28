Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 323,100 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $453,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 456,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 109,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE BK opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

