HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOCPY stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 35,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.37. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.95.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

