Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,629 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $129,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.