Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Equity Residential worth $79,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

