Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $88.27 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $88,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

BNS stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

