HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 531.70 ($7.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.83. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 547.03 ($7.38).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.