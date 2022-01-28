HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.75.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.