HSBC Upgrades Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

