Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -375.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

