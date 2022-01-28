Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 197,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 164,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$21.40 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

