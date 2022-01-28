IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 144,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3,901.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,320. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $572.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.56. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

