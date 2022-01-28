IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.