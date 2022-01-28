IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 19,984 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

Shares of IMRA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.89. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

