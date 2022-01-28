IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.92 on Friday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $940.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 69.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

