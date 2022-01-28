Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

