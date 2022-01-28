Impossible Finance (IF) Tops One Day Volume of $17,301.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $17,301.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.59 or 0.06575482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,224.35 or 0.99759160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

