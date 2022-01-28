Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 870.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.83.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

