Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.