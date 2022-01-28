Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,854. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

