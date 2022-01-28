Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter.

UDEC opened at $29.32 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

