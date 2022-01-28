Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £5,120 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Tim Scholefield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £5,120 ($6,907.72).

ATT stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.74) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.36.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

