Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £5,120 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Tim Scholefield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £5,120 ($6,907.72).
ATT stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.74) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.36.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
