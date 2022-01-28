Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 1,111 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($18.21) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($20,235.43).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 25th, Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,713.44).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,000 ($13.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,729.09).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($18.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of £211.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.82. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,630 ($21.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,273.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,075.36.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

