Insider Buying: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BRO traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,191. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

