Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys 4,020 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 104,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,214. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.