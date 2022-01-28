Insider Buying: Hamelin Gold Ltd (ASX:HMG) Insider Acquires 234,145 Shares of Stock

Hamelin Gold Ltd (ASX:HMG) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 234,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$38,165.64 ($27,261.17).

Philip Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Philip Crutchfield acquired 284,012 shares of Hamelin Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$39,761.68 ($28,401.20).

About Hamelin Gold

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hamelin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamelin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.