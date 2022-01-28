Insider Selling: Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) Insider Sells 654,621 Shares of Stock

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) insider Ann Cochrane Cook Wallace Budge sold 654,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £818,276.25 ($1,103,988.46).

Shares of LON CLX opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.06 million and a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.71. Calnex Solutions Plc has a one year low of GBX 90.16 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($2.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

