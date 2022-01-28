Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 2,781 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

Xometry stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,323,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

