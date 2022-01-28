Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

