Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

