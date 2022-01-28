Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

