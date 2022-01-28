Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,300 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 50.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.