Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $24,133,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -263.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

