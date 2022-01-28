Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of TFC opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

