Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Integer were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.