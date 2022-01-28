Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Intel has raised its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

