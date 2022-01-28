Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $46.62. 1,034,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. Intel has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

